$0.60 EPS Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commercial Metals.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,289 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 179.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,091 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $5,667,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 43.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 348,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,595. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

