-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 884,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 46,816 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 736,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. 12,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.79. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

