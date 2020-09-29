$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $84.44. 11,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,837 shares of company stock worth $1,231,928 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 349.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 52.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63,983 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 20.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 17.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.