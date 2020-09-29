$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $61,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 115.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.45. 71,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $103.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.