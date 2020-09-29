0Chain Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $10.17 million and $64,727.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

