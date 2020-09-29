$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Jeld-Wen reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 6,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

