-$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($4.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07.

Several research firms have commented on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $96,490. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 457.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,526,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 198.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after buying an additional 1,338,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,642,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,643,000 after buying an additional 820,304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,273,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,248,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,907. The stock has a market cap of $961.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.12. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

