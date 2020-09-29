$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $50,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,999 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

