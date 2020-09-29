$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.36. 31,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,807. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 6,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,040,000 after buying an additional 1,945,067 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $88,935,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 107.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,622,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

