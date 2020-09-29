1&1 Drillisch (DRI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 1&1 Drillisch (ETR: DRI) recently:

9/22/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €25.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €22.90 ($26.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/14/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DRI traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €19.09 ($22.45). 256,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.78. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52-week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of €32.88 ($38.68).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

