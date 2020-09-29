$112.41 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report sales of $112.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.83 million to $143.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $229.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $513.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $567.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $590.70 million, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $783.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 69.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.14.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200,632 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764,459. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 6.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

