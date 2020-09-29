12Ships 24 Hour Volume Hits $95,666.00 (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One 12Ships token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. 12Ships has a total market cap of $15.63 million and $95,666.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00041089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00091620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.01584033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00180998 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships’ total supply is 4,988,481,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,950,670,145 tokens. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

