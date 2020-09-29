$138.27 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report sales of $138.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $141.81 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $144.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $558.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $551.21 million to $562.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $586.34 million, with estimates ranging from $572.58 million to $597.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 27,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,013. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 27,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $743,161.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,137.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

