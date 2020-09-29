$14.55 Million in Sales Expected for Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will announce $14.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $57.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.70 million to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.17 million, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $72.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million.

WTER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Alkaline Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of WTER traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 72,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,849. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.