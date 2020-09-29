$17.78 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce sales of $17.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the highest is $27.60 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $110.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $155.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.60 million to $181.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $294.94 million, with estimates ranging from $214.10 million to $364.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. TheStreet upgraded National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 74,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 21.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 29.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 33.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89,437 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCMI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 30,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $207.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.15. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

