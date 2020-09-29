18,111 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.61. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.14. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.