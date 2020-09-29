$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to post $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,779,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,722,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,151,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after buying an additional 3,765,206 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Altice USA by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,838,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,299,000 after buying an additional 1,409,120 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 869.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,200,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after buying an additional 1,077,048 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.50. 126,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.96. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

