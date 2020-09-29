$2.84 EPS Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the highest is $2.85. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $3.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $12.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.26 to $13.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,567.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.25 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,149,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,844. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $88.95.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.