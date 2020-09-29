214,115 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,986,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF accounts for 12.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,599,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,038,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,614,000 after buying an additional 4,098,967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,171,000 after buying an additional 1,680,572 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,752,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,637,000 after buying an additional 1,264,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,534,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,454,000 after buying an additional 1,059,059 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,498. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $81.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92.

