$22.01 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $22.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $23.01 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $20.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $86.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $95.08 million, with estimates ranging from $93.95 million to $96.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on INBK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,652. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $148.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 178.1% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.