$225.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report $225.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the lowest is $224.98 million. Ichor reported sales of $154.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $893.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $894.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $967.13 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $981.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Ichor’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 8,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,628. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $296,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,167.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

