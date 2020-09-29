$275.72 Million in Sales Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to announce sales of $275.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.97 million. Endurance International Group reported sales of $277.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIGI. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

EIGI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,206. The company has a market cap of $879.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

In other Endurance International Group news, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $84,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $88,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547 in the last three months. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 480.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 771,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 638,669 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth $965,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,128,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 440,168 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the second quarter worth $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.