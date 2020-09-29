$275.72 Million in Sales Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to announce sales of $275.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.97 million. Endurance International Group reported sales of $277.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIGI. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

EIGI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,206. The company has a market cap of $879.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

In other Endurance International Group news, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $84,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $88,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547 in the last three months. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 480.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 771,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 638,669 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth $965,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,128,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 440,168 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the second quarter worth $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

