$30.44 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to report sales of $30.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.38 million and the lowest is $29.50 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $29.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.