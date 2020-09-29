$30.44 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to report sales of $30.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.38 million and the lowest is $29.50 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $29.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

CLPR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,962. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.91. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

