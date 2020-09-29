$313.57 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will announce sales of $313.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $329.30 million. NOW reported sales of $751.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NOW by 358.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 104,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

