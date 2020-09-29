$316.37 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post $316.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $325.50 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $224.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE:MPW remained flat at $$17.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 304,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,985. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 200,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.