$364.55 Million in Sales Expected for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will report sales of $364.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.00 million and the lowest is $362.10 million. Kraton posted sales of $444.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kraton by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kraton by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Kraton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraton stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 24,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kraton has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.07.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

