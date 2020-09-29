$364.98 Million in Sales Expected for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce sales of $364.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for K12’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.86 million and the highest is $368.10 million. K12 posted sales of $257.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K12 will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $3,816,701.19. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,243. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in K12 by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in K12 by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in K12 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in K12 by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 379,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in K12 by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,735. K12 has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

