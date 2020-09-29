3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the August 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 234.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF remained flat at $$12.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc is an investment manager, which engages in the provision of private equity and infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

