4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
FRRFF opened at $24.50 on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00.
4imprint Group Company Profile
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.