4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRRFF opened at $24.50 on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

