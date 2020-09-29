5,887 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. 99,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.