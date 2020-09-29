$7.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.96 and the lowest is $4.77. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $4.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $31.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.24 to $42.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $45.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.55 to $69.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,388.77.

AMZN stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,169.75. 37,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,555. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,208.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,676.79. The company has a market cap of $1,589.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $964,628.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

