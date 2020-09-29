$702.43 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report $702.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $733.00 million and the lowest is $667.30 million. ResMed reported sales of $681.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $284,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,030,224.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $438,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,228,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,079. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 453,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,572,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

