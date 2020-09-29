888 Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Update

888 Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

OTCMKTS EIHDF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 24,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516. 888 Holdings Public has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.