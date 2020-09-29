8X8 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,119 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,530% compared to the typical volume of 130 put options.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $104,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,492. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 46.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,828. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.91.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

