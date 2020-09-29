9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the August 31st total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:JFU traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,001. 9F has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

