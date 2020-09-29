9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the August 31st total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:JFU traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,001. 9F has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $13.80.
About 9F
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.