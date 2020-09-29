AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in September

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB SKF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. 2,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

