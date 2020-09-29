AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AC Immune reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.

ACIU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth about $77,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AC Immune by 206.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 39,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.63 and a quick ratio of 20.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $342.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.59.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

