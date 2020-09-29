Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to Issue $0.04 Annual Dividend

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) declared an annual dividend on Friday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.
Actuant has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NASDAQ EPAC opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. Actuant has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94.
About Actuant
Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
