Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actuant from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Actuant has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Actuant has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Actuant by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Actuant by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Actuant during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

