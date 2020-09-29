Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, BiteBTC and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $226,455.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,742.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.19 or 0.03306318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.65 or 0.02109736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00421830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.00894349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00050290 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00533423 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, BiteBTC, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

