ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, August 7th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4,734.6% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
