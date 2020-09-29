Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Adobe posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $15.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total transaction of $261,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 191.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.3% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $489.01. 128,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.92 and a 200-day moving average of $404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

