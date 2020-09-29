ADT (NYSE:ADT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADT. Citigroup reduced their target price on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.42 on Friday. ADT has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.33.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $777,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,137,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald M. Young sold 80,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $809,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,933,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock worth $430,810,290 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in ADT by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 226.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,998 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 241,280 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth about $595,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 14.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,101 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 4,120.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,762 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,771 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

