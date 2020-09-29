Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Advantest in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Advantest alerts:

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. Advantest has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $65.20.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.