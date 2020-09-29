Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.22.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $833.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.70. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,715,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.