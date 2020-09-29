Aegis Raises Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Price Target to $1.65

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) had its target price increased by Aegis from $1.45 to $1.65 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 141.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.49.

DYNT stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 1,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.31. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

