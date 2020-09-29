AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AER. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

AerCap stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. 45,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in AerCap by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

