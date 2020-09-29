AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGFMF. TD Securities raised shares of AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF remained flat at $$4.31 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.