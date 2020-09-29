Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. 342,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,788. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. Airbus has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.