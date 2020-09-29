Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. 342,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,788. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. Airbus has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
