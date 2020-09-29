Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Short Interest Down 60.3% in September

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the August 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 511,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 8,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $157,807.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,011 shares of company stock valued at $179,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 307.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

AKCA opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.47. Akcea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.